Emma’s Back Porch in Burlington closes doors after nearly 30 years

A well-known waterfront bar in downtown Burlington, Ont., is shutting down for good.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the owners of Emma’s Back Porch said “circumstances have prevailed” and that they would not be able to take the business forward.
The announcement has produced thousands of reactions and comments on Facebook and Instagram since Tuesday night.
“The last 30 years have been truly the best. So many memories, friendships and occasions to be celebrated, too many to count. We sincerely appreciate that you have celebrated all of these moments with us,” the bar wrote in its Facebook post.
Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said she was “heartbroken” in a Twitter post on Wednesday morning, adding that Emma’s was “one of the reasons” she and her husband moved from Toronto to Burlington.
The business, which is on a city site designated as a heritage area, has been around since 1992.
