Crime

Police investigate after 2 men seen throwing ‘objects’ at cars on QEW in Burlington

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 11, 2020 11:00 am
Police are trying to identify two men who were seen throwing things at passing vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington.
Halton Regional Police

Halton Regional Police are working to identify two men who were seen throwing things at passing vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington.

The investigation started when a video was posted on social media on Sunday, showing two men throwing objects from the South Service Road at moving motor vehicles in the eastbound lanes of the QEW.

Police say the men can be seen doing that numerous times and laughing as they tried to hit vehicles with what might have been eggs.

The Halton Regional Police Service describes it in a media release as “an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act,” noting that vehicles travelling on the QEW are moving at least 100 km/h.

It adds that such mischief could cause a motorist to “panic” and result in a serious collision.



The service also says it is continuing to investigate and has gathered information as to the possible identity of the people responsible.

It is also looking for any witnesses, which may include motorists travelling on the eastbound lanes of the QEW, just east of Guelph Line, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 10.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurlingtonHalton Regional Policehalton policeqewBurlington QEW
