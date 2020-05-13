Abbotsford single vehicle collision sends driver to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are seeking witnesses to a single vehicle collision that sent the driver to hospital with serious injuries late Tuesday afternoon.

The collision involving a sedan-type vehicle happened in the 31600 block of Maclure Road, just before 6 p.m.

If you were in the area of Maclure Road (near Clearbrook Road) between 5:50 pm and 6:00 pm and have dashcam footage that could help in the investigation, you’re asked to contact Abbotsford police.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

