Small business products starting to hit the shelves in London Drugs

London Drugs customers in Western Canada will start to notice some new additions on the shelves in select stores this week.

The company has cleared some shelf space for small local businesses that have had to close or drastically reduce sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,200 companies so far have applied to sell their products at London Drugs, ahead of the May 15 deadline, such as Odd Society Spirits, a distillery in East Vancouver that has turned to making hand sanitizer.

“We have been humbled by their stories and (are) more passionate than ever to support our local companies through these trying times,” Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and COO, said in a release.

“Our customers can look for the Local Central signage to find these products in many London Drugs stores closest to these local companies’ normal areas of operation.”

Click here to see which products are available at which London Drugs locations in B.C. and Alberta.

