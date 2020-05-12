Police call off nearly weeklong search for missing Nova Scotia boy

Send this page to someone via email

The nearly weeklong search for a missing three-year-old boy in central Nova Scotia has ended, but police say they will continue a missing person investigation.

Dylan Ehler disappeared last Wednesday while playing outside his grandmother’s home near the Salmon River in Truro, N.S.

READ MORE: No new information on missing Truro boy, officials say

Police said Tuesday that the search area on land and in the water had been “exhausted.”

They say the decision to stand down the recovery effort was made after search commanders and police investigators met with Dylan’s parents and other family members.

READ MORE: Search for missing 3-year-old in Truro, N.S., now in ‘recovery mode,’ officials say

Police say the family was provided with an overview of the “exhaustive search efforts.”

Story continues below advertisement

The only trace of the boy was turned up last Wednesday when his rubber boots were found about 150 metres apart along Lepper Brook which runs into the Salmon River.