Canada

Police call off nearly weeklong search for missing Nova Scotia boy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2020 4:42 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 4:48 pm
The search for a missing three-year-old boy, shown here is this undated handout image provided by the Truro police department's Facebook page, is into its second day in Truro, N.S., led by ground and air rescue teams. Truro police say the boy named Dylan disappeared Wednesday afternoon and a search began at about 1:30 p.m. with police and fire services, ground search and rescue crews and provincial emergency management involved.
The nearly weeklong search for a missing three-year-old boy in central Nova Scotia has ended, but police say they will continue a missing person investigation.

Dylan Ehler disappeared last Wednesday while playing outside his grandmother’s home near the Salmon River in Truro, N.S.

Police said Tuesday that the search area on land and in the water had been “exhausted.”

They say the decision to stand down the recovery effort was made after search commanders and police investigators met with Dylan’s parents and other family members.

Police say the family was provided with an overview of the “exhaustive search efforts.”

The only trace of the boy was turned up last Wednesday when his rubber boots were found about 150 metres apart along Lepper Brook which runs into the Salmon River.

