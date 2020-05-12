Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after items stolen from 20 storage lockers in Coquitlam

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 5:06 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 5:07 pm
RCMP are looking to identify two suspects in the break-and-enter of multiple storage lockers in Coquitlam last December.

RCMP say they received a report of a break-and-enter at an apartment complex in the 3000-block of Guildford Way on Dec. 14. Thousands of dollars in belongings were stolen from around 20 lockers.

READ MORE: Coquitlam break-and-enter suspect intentionally coughs on police

“It’s unusual to see this many storage lockers broken into at the same time, and as a result a lot of people have been victimized,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement.

Police describe the suspects as a man and woman who appear to be Caucasian and may be in their 30s.

READ MORE: 40 arrested in Vancouver commercial break-ins amid COVID-19 outbreak

The man has a narrow nose, close-set eyes and beard stubble, RCMP say, and was wearing all-black clothing including a black baseball cap.

The woman has a narrow face and long brown hair worn in two braids and was wearing a red jacket and a New York Yankees baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enter is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

