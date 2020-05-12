Suspects sought after items stolen from 20 storage lockers in Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking to identify two suspects in the break-and-enter of multiple storage lockers in Coquitlam last December.

RCMP say they received a report of a break-and-enter at an apartment complex in the 3000-block of Guildford Way on Dec. 14. Thousands of dollars in belongings were stolen from around 20 lockers.

“It’s unusual to see this many storage lockers broken into at the same time, and as a result a lot of people have been victimized,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement.

Police describe the suspects as a man and woman who appear to be Caucasian and may be in their 30s.

The man has a narrow nose, close-set eyes and beard stubble, RCMP say, and was wearing all-black clothing including a black baseball cap.

The woman has a narrow face and long brown hair worn in two braids and was wearing a red jacket and a New York Yankees baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enter is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.