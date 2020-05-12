Menu

Crime

Police treating Waterloo vandalism as a hate crime

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 11:16 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say their investigation into vandalism at a home on Laurelwood Crescent is being treated as a hate crime.

The home was vandalized on May 3 and again on May 9, according to police.

READ MORE: OPP release sketch of suspect allegedly impersonating police officer

They say the two incidents appear to be racially targeted and investigators are treating them both as hate-motivated.

So far no arrests have been made and it’s not known how many suspects investigators are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

