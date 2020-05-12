Police treating Waterloo vandalism as a hate crime

Waterloo Regional Police say their investigation into vandalism at a home on Laurelwood Crescent is being treated as a hate crime.
The home was vandalized on May 3 and again on May 9, according to police.
They say the two incidents appear to be racially targeted and investigators are treating them both as hate-motivated.
So far no arrests have been made and it’s not known how many suspects investigators are looking for.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Accused cenotaph vandal claims it was his “right” to graffiti Toronto memorial
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS