Police treating Waterloo vandalism as a hate crime

Waterloo Regional Police say their investigation into vandalism at a home on Laurelwood Crescent is being treated as a hate crime.

The home was vandalized on May 3 and again on May 9, according to police.

They say the two incidents appear to be racially targeted and investigators are treating them both as hate-motivated.

So far no arrests have been made and it’s not known how many suspects investigators are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

