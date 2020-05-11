Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan volunteers build nest for baby owls in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A family of great horned owls caused quite a hoot in a Saskatoon neighbourhood this weekend.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSOS) received a call about a baby owl being found on the ground near a busy path Saturday morning.

Snowfall over the weekend was most likely what caused damage and issues with the nest from which they fell.

READ MORE: Conservation officers relocate moose on the loose in Saskatoon

WRSOS president Bonnie Dell was able to safely put the owl back in the tree.

Shortly after, the WRSOS hotline received another call of a different baby owl who had fallen from the same tree. Again, Dell was able to put the fledgling back in the tree.

This wasn’t the last time WRSOS would be helping out the family.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, a third baby owl fell from the same nest.

The third owl was smaller than their siblings, so putting them back in the tree wouldn’t be enough. Two WRSOS volunteers helped build a more sturdy nest for the young owl.

Volunteers put a new nest into the tree. Courtesy: WRSOS

“People were out watching us last night when we built the new nest and we’re really hoping they will keep an eye out as well,” Dell said.

“The important thing is to keep pets away, do not harass them in any way. We put the nest as high up as we safely could.”

Dell said owl parents can be aggressive when protecting their babies. If you see the family, it’s important to keep your distance for both your safety and their safety.

You can contact the WRSOS hotline if you come across an owl or any other animal in distress.

1:49 Crows living happy life in Rosthern, Sask. home Crows living happy life in Rosthern, Sask. home