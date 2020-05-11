Weyburn, Sask., country music artist takes part in virtual fundraising concert

Send this page to someone via email

On May 8th, STARS air ambulance hosted an online country music concert to raise funds for the organization.

The event raised $75,000 and saw many Canadian country artists participate.

“It means a lot to me to be involved in different fundraisers and things back in Saskatchewan, so I was really excited when they messaged me to be a part of it,” said Tenille Arts, one of the artists in the event’s lineup.

Arts explained that she was happy she received the call to take part, and that it’s important to come together to help one another, especially at this time.

“It’s been really cool to connect with people like that, and I think I will probably continue doing that even after the fact.”

COVID-19 restrictions have created changes in day-to-day lives, something Arts believes does have some positives

“We can all learn things about ourselves at this time, and hopefully carry forward some of those things,” Arts said.

