Ottawa sees 23 coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

This past weekend saw 23 additional people in Ottawa die of the novel coronavirus, bringing the city’s death toll in the pandemic to 171, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says it identified 73 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus between Friday and Monday, raising the capital’s case total up to 1,676.

6:46 Coronavirus outbreak: Concerns still remain as provinces continue their reopening plans Coronavirus outbreak: Concerns still remain as provinces continue their reopening plans

Of these cases, 68 per cent are now considered resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 22 people in hospital diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with three people in intensive care, according to OPH data.

Among the weekend’s fatalities was a resident at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home, the first virus-related death at a city-run care facility.

Story continues below advertisement

A memo from Donna Gray, the city’s general manager of community and social services, says the death strikes staff “especially hard” but that the resident’s family was able to spend time with them in their final hours.

Peter D. Clark is the worst-hit home of the city’s four long-term care facilities, with five staff and seven residents having tested positive for the virus to date.