Police seek help locating missing teen in North Okanagan

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 12:23 pm
.
. RCMP handout

Police in the North Okanagan are searching for a missing teen, and asking the public for help.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says 16-year-old Dreydon Desjarlais was last seen on May 9 at his home on Salmon River Road near Armstrong, B.C.

Dreydon was wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and was carrying a red and black backpack at the time of his disappearance, police said.

Police are very concerned for Desjarlais’ well-being.

Desjarlais is described as an Indigenous male, 16 years old, 5’8″ tall, 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Desjarlais is urged to contact police.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

