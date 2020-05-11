13 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, 4 recoveries, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported an additional 13 cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the region’s total to 456.

One of these cases is linked to a resident in a senior care home. Eleven new cases are in London, and two are in Strathroy-Caradoc.

The death count remains the same at 43 and the total number of recoveries sits at 299, with four more on Monday.

The number of cases in senior care homes rose to 137 — 89 residents and 48 staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 23 people have died.

Chart on top: the number of COVID-19 cases by reported between January and May. Chart on bottom: cumulative cases of COVID-19 by reported date between January and May. MLHU

The new cases come two days after London-Middlesex saw zero new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths on Saturday, but the MLHU said it’s certain more cases and deaths will be reported in the upcoming weeks.

So far, the city of London has seen 420 of the region’s reported cases. Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 19 and Middlesex Centre has seen seven.

Elsewhere, North Middlesex and Thames Centre each have four cases, while Southwest Middlesex and Lucan-Biddulph each have one.

The total number of confirmed outbreaks remains unchanged at 18, of which 10 remain active, all but one of them at long-term care and retirement homes.

Outbreaks remain active at peopleCare Oakcrossing, Grand Wood Park, Horizon Place, Kensington Village Retirement, Kensington Village Long-Term Care Residence, Elmwood Place, Meadow Park Care Centre, Earls Court Village, Henley Place and Sisters of St. Joseph.

As of Monday, University Hospital was treating 10 COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care — the same as Sunday. Victoria Hospital was treating 14 patients, one more than Sunday, with two patients in intensive care.

Thirty-nine staff members have also had positive cases confirmed. This number has not changed for at least the past three days.

Provincially, Ontario reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,546.

The death toll increased by 35 to 1,669.

More than 15,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 14,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 447,964. Over 9,000 cases are under investigation.

Nationally, Canada is seeing a total of 69,147 cases. The death count rose to 4,906 after 35 more were confirmed Monday. The number of recoveries increased by 359 to 32,130.

Elgin and Oxford

The numbers in the region remain the same as Sunday, according to Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The total number of cases remains at 62 with 47 recoveries, or about 76 per cent of cases. The number of deaths remains at four.

Eleven cases remain active, SWPH says. Seven are in Oxford County, including three in Tillsonburg and two in Woodstock, while four are in Elgin County, including two each in Malahide and St. Thomas.

A chart from SWPH showing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests completed from April 6 to May 11, along with per cent positivity. SWPH

The total number of outbreaks remained unchanged at two, of which neither is active.

SWPH says 3,124 people have been tested in the region, 35 more than the day before. Close to 250 tests are pending results.

Huron and Perth

Health officials in Huron and Perth counties did not report any new cases, deaths or recoveries on Monday.

The total number of cases remains the same at 49, as does the death toll at five.

The number of recoveries stays at 39.

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) says the outbreak at Greenwood Court in Stratford has been declared over on Monday.

Four deaths are linked to the outbreak, where six residents and 10 staff tested positive.

A chart from Huron Perth Public Health showing the number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region on a given date, March 7 to May 10, 2020. Huron Perth Public Health

Outbreaks remain active at Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, Huronview in Huron East and Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron.

Twenty-five of the region’s cases have been reported in Stratford, where officials say 20 people have recovered and four have died.

As of Monday, 2,020 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth, with 98 tests pending results. More than 1,870 tests are marked as negative.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health (LPH) says six more people have recovered and did not report any new cases or deaths as of late Sunday night.

The total number of cases in the region remains at 200 with 142 recoveries and 17 deaths.

One outbreak remains active — at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, where four residents tested positive, including two who died earlier this week. Two staff are also confirmed positive.

This chart shows a timeline of the number of confirmed cases in Lambton by reported date between March 24 and May 9. Lambton Public Health

According to the health unit, long-term care and retirement home residents and health-care workers account for at least 19 per cent and 14 per cent of cases, respectively.

The health unit says it has received 4,240 test results.

According to Sarnia’s Bluewater Health hospital, eight COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, one more than the day before.

There are also 17 people who are suspected positive or are awaiting tests, six more than the day before.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca