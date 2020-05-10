Menu

Health

Coronavirus: WestJet extends flight cancellations due to reduced demand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2020 8:30 pm
WestJet says it is extending many flight cancellations into early July as it continues to deal with record-low passenger numbers due to COVID-19.

In late April, the Calgary-based carrier said it was cancelling some 18,000 flights between May 5 and June 4.

An announcement from WestJet on Sunday says domestic route suspensions will continue through July 4, and that several domestic seasonal routes also won’t begin until July.

It further says it is extending its temporary transborder and international route suspensions through to June 25.

WestJet says the move is to “address significantly reduced guest demand for air travel while continuing to keep critical economic lifelines open for essential travel and cargo.”

The airline says customers with travel booked after June 5 through July 4 will be notified of their options.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
