Winnipeg police investigating incident at CF Polo Park

Send this page to someone via email

Yellow tape and at least five police vehicles surrounded the Scotiabank entrance at CF Polo Park this afternoon.

The entrance to the mall from St. James Street was blocked off by the Winnipeg Police Service as mall security set up pylons around the entrance.

The WPS said they’re investigating what they believe to be a suspicious incident.

4:10 Winnipeg Police on protecting your property Winnipeg Police on protecting your property

People are still able to enter the mall, but police told Global News they wouldn’t have any information on the incident today.

A spokesperson for the mall confirmed the incident, but was not able to comment while the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement