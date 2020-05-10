Menu

Peachland residents prepping for fire season with chipping project

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 3:42 pm
Peachland residents are preparing for fire season by clearing vegetation away from their homes. .
Peachland residents are preparing for fire season by clearing vegetation away from their homes. . Jeff Martin / Global News

As many continue to stick close to home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, some Peachland residents are using the time to getting prepared for the coming fire season.

This week, residents in two areas of the community were thinning and trimming trees on their properties in an effort to protect their homes in the event of a wildfire.

READ MORE: Canada’s wildfire season expected to be ‘well above average’: Natural Resources Canada

Thanks to grant funding, a chipper was available so the branches residents had trimmed could be picked up and cleared away.

“This is a project that was postponed earlier this spring but the fire chief has decided to push ahead with the project with social distancing,” fire and life safety educator Brandy Maslowski said.

“It is just so important for residents to prep for fire season.”

Maslowski, who is working on the project as a contractor for the District of Peachland, said residents should clear vegetation that’s within 1.5 metres of their home and trim or thin trees within 10 metres.

The preventative work is designed to make it less likely homes will catch on fire even if embers come into the area during a wildfire.

“Wildfire is one of the biggest risks here,” said resident Michael Healey who is participating in the project.

“Those of us who are able to reduce the risk of fire damage on our property, I think we’re happy to do it.”

READ MORE: BC Wildfire crews tackling wildfire west of Peachland

Another branch chipping pickup day is scheduled in the same areas on Friday for residents who need more time to thin their trees.

CoronavirusCOVID-19WildfireSocial Distancingpeachlandwildfire preventionFireSmartdistrict of peachlandPeachland Fire Prevention
