Coronavirus: Outdoor adventure park near Peachland, B.C., delays planned weekend opening

After announcing earlier this week that it was planning to open its business doors this weekend, it appears plans have changed for the ZipZone near Peachland.

On Monday, the ZipZone said it was planning to open on Saturday despite ongoing coronavirus concerns.

However, on Thursday, a one-sentence message on ZipZone’s website said that its opening has been delayed until further notice.

Global News has reached out to ZipZone for more information regarding the change of plans.

The ZipZone describes itself as having the nation’s highest freestyle zip lines.

Earlier Thursday, in addressing the nation during his daily coronavirus updates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it would be “absolutely disastrous” to reopen the economy too early and allow another explosion of cases that would undo all efforts to date.

On Wednesday, Trudeau said “if we reopen to soon, everything we’re doing now might be for nothing.”

When ZipZone announced earlier in that week that it was planning to open, company president Kevin Bennett said “we know that opening our park may be controversial to some, but getting out into the sunshine is the most healthful thing that people can do right now, and we’re here to help.”

He said COVID-19 “is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks, it is here for good, and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely.