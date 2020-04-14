Menu

Coronavirus: Outdoor adventure park in Peachland to open this weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 2:43 pm
ZipZone president Kevin Bennett says it will open on Saturday, April 18, as people need to go outside and enjoy the sunshine.
ZipZone president Kevin Bennett says it will open on Saturday, April 18, as people need to go outside and enjoy the sunshine. Global News

With some golf courses in the Okanagan having reopened their doors for business during the coronavirus pandemic, the ZipZone in Peachland will be joining them this weekend.

On Tuesday, the outdoor adventure park said it plans to reopen on Saturday, April 18.

The ZipZone describes itself as having the nation’s highest freestyle zip lines.

“With the recent lockdowns, we know that people will be going stir crazy and will need a place to get into the sunshine,” said company president Kevin Bennett. “ZipZone has pulled out all the stops to get our park ready for the public to enjoy, starting April 18th.”

Bennett said the park will be implementing safety recommendations, including:

  • Staff and guests getting their temperature checked before they enter the park
  • Small tour groups
  • Mandatory handwashing before the tour starts
  • Mandatory sneeze guards such as a mask, scarf or bandana
  • Hand sanitizer stations throughout the park
  • Maintaining of social distancing
“We know that opening our park may be controversial to some,” said Bennett, “but getting out into the sunshine is the most healthful thing that people can do right now, and we’re here to help.”

He said COVID-19 “is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks, it is here for good, and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely.

“We need anti-transmission measures that provide protection for the vulnerable while supporting the health and livelihoods of the younger generations.”

Bennett noted that because Peachland has a large population of seniors, the ZipZone is requesting that guests avoid the downtown area.

“Access to our park is directly off the highway and there is no need to go into Peachland proper,” said Benett. “Please give our elders the space they need.”

coronavirus, COVID-19, Okanagan, coronavirus news, central okanagan, bc coronavirus, COVID, peachland, adventure park, ZipZone, outdoor adventure park
