Coronavirus: Outdoor adventure park in Peachland to open this weekend

With some golf courses in the Okanagan having reopened their doors for business during the coronavirus pandemic, the ZipZone in Peachland will be joining them this weekend.

On Tuesday, the outdoor adventure park said it plans to reopen on Saturday, April 18.

The ZipZone describes itself as having the nation’s highest freestyle zip lines.

“With the recent lockdowns, we know that people will be going stir crazy and will need a place to get into the sunshine,” said company president Kevin Bennett. “ZipZone has pulled out all the stops to get our park ready for the public to enjoy, starting April 18th.”

Bennett said the park will be implementing safety recommendations, including:

Staff and guests getting their temperature checked before they enter the park

Small tour groups

Mandatory handwashing before the tour starts

Mandatory sneeze guards such as a mask, scarf or bandana

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the park

Maintaining of social distancing

“We know that opening our park may be controversial to some,” said Bennett, “but getting out into the sunshine is the most healthful thing that people can do right now, and we’re here to help.”

He said COVID-19 “is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks, it is here for good, and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely.

“We need anti-transmission measures that provide protection for the vulnerable while supporting the health and livelihoods of the younger generations.”

Bennett noted that because Peachland has a large population of seniors, the ZipZone is requesting that guests avoid the downtown area.

“Access to our park is directly off the highway and there is no need to go into Peachland proper,” said Benett. “Please give our elders the space they need.”