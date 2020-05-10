Saskatoon Police Guns and Gangs unit arrest three people

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Guns and Gangs Unit arrested three people early Sunday morning.

At 1 a.m. officers, with assistance from the tactical team, carried out a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue North in the City Park neighbourhood, according to a statement.

A police watch commander said two women, ages 22 and 21, and a 27-year-old man were arrested.

The watch commander said the investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending. No details about the reasoning for the search warrant were given.

