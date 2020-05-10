Snowbirds resume cross-country salute after weather delay in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Snowbirds have resumed their cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 after wintry weather forced them to hold Saturday.

The Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team says they took off on time from Trenton, Ont., Sunday morning.

The team is doing a flyby of eastern and southern Ontario Sunday on the latest leg of Operation Inspiration.

Snow and hail grounded the fleet at Canadian Forces Base Trenton yesterday.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia last weekend and features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.

The Canadian Snowbirds circle the CN Tower as part of Operation Inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Sunday, May 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The snowbirds have arrived in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/QqQbYGQ6LP — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) May 10, 2020

Snowbirds flying over Toronto pic.twitter.com/Bl1hWeTlxw — Louisa 🍓 om-nom-berries (@om_nom_berries) May 10, 2020

