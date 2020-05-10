Menu

Canada

Snowbirds resume cross-country salute after weather delay in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2020 11:27 am
Updated May 10, 2020 11:45 am
Snowbird’s ‘Operation Inspiration’ soars over Kingston region
WATCH ABOVE: (May 8) It didn't last very long, but it was enough to lift the spirits of pandemic-weary residents in eastern Ontario. The snowbirds did a fly-past over several communities early Friday, as part of their aerobatic team's "operation inspiration."

TORONTO — The Snowbirds have resumed their cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 after wintry weather forced them to hold Saturday.

The Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team says they took off on time from Trenton, Ont., Sunday morning.

The team is doing a flyby of eastern and southern Ontario Sunday on the latest leg of Operation Inspiration.

READ MORE: Snowbirds scrap Saturday flyover in southern Ontario due to snow

Snow and hail grounded the fleet at Canadian Forces Base Trenton yesterday.

Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia last weekend and features the team’s signature nine-jet formation.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.

The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.

The Canadian Snowbirds circle the CN Tower as part of Operation Inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
The Canadian Snowbirds circle the CN Tower as part of Operation Inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Sunday, May 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

© 2020 The Canadian Press
