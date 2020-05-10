Cole Harbour-Westphal councillor proposes memorial for slain N.S. RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Cole Harbour-Westphal councillor Lorelei Nicoll is set to present a motion for Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday, aimed at memorializing RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force who was killed in the line of duty in April.

Stevenson was among the 22 people killed by a gunman who attacked neighbours and strangers during an hours-long rampage that began in Portapique, N.S.

“Many residents are suggesting ways we could memorialize Const. Heidi Stevenson who lived in Cole Harbour and worked at the Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment for many years,” said Nicoll in the submitted motion.

“A close friend of the family has willingly offered to help by receiving these suggestions which will be discussed with the Stevenson family at an appropriate time in the future,” she added.

To honour Stevenson’s bravery and service, Nicoll is recommending naming or renaming a municipal asset in the Cole Harbour area, where the RCMP veteran’s husband and children reside, in Stevenson’s honour.

On May 6, the Stevenson family released a statement thanking the community and the province for the outpouring of love and support.

“Your stories and memories have been a source of comfort for us, and we truly appreciate all of the tributes to Heidi that we have seen taking place through music, writing and kind gestures in communities across the country,” wrote the family.

Described as a caring wife and mother, Stevenson is mourned by her husband Dean and children, Connor and Ava, and countless others.

Among her roles with the force, Stevenson served in community policing, communications, drug recognition and represented the RCMP as part of the Musical Ride.

–With files from The Canadian Press