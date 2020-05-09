No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, 30 active cases in province

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

The total number of cases remains at 284, but only 30 are active.

Right now there are four people who are hospitalized but none are in intensive care.

The number of people who have died remains at seven while the number of people who have recovered is 247.

As of Friday, an additional 682 lab tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 30,014.

