Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday, 30 active cases in province

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 9, 2020 2:31 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP.

Manitoba Health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

The total number of cases remains at 284, but only 30 are active.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hasty re-opening could send Canadians ‘back into confinement,’ Trudeau says

Right now there are four people who are hospitalized but none are in intensive care.

The number of people who have died remains at seven while the number of people who have recovered is 247.

Manitoba lifts limits on prescription renewals during coronavirus
Manitoba lifts limits on prescription renewals during coronavirus

As of Friday, an additional 682 lab tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 30,014.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesHealthCovid19manitoba coronavirusCasescovid casesManitoba COVID-19covid19inmanitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.