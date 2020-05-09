Police find suspicious package in north Edmonton to be ‘non-hazardous’

Edmonton police shut down an area in the north end of the city for part of Saturday morning to investigate a suspicious package, which they later confirmed was “non-hazardous.”
The EPS Bomb Detail were called in to investigate a suspicious package at the Northgate Transit Centre around 9:20 Saturday morning.
Their investigation determined it was not a hazard to the public.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area at 137 Avenue, between 97 Street and Northgate Mall, as it was blocked off while police investigated.
Around 11:15 a.m., police reopened the roads to drivers.
Buses travelling via the Northgate Transit Centre were also being rerouted amid the investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS