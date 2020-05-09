Canadian Red Cross helping tenants after house fire in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have been displaced after a house fire in Saint John, N.B., on Saturday.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire at the two-storey home on Metcalf Street was reported shortly after 3 a.m. AT.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging, purchases of food and some other basics for the seven people.

Those who have been displaced include a family of four and a family of three.

