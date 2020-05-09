Riverview teen dead after crash between minivan and moped: N.B. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old from Riverview, N.B., is dead after a crash in Lower Coverdale on Friday.

RCMP say they responded to reports of a collision on Niagara Road in Lower Coverdale, N.B., shortly after 4 p.m.

Investigators say a minivan was travelling east on Niagara Road when it struck a moped that was turning onto Niagara Road from Manor Ridge Road.

The driver of the moped, who was the only person riding on the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the minivan was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The Mounties say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.