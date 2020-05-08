Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found near Quesnel, B.C., RCMP say death appears to involve ‘criminality’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 8:47 pm
RCMP found the remains while following a lead regarding a local man who had been reported missing and possibly abducted two days prior.
RCMP found the remains while following a lead regarding a local man who had been reported missing and possibly abducted two days prior. File / Global News

The RCMP’s North District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery of human remains in a rural area of Quesnel, B.C., earlier this week.

Police say the remains were found around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 40 kilometres west of Quesnel near the Nazko Highway.

READ MORE: BC Coroners Service hopes interactive map can find missing ‘puzzle pieces,’ solve 200 open cases

Officers with the Quesnel detachment and the Prince George police dog section had been following a lead into the disappearance of Louis Korkowski, a local man who had been reported missing and possibly abducted two days prior.

Police were investigating the disappearance of Louis Korkowski when they found the remains. .
Police were investigating the disappearance of Louis Korkowski when they found the remains. . RCMP
Bodies of missing Surrey men found in B.C. interior
Bodies of missing Surrey men found in B.C. interior

Investigators say “initial indicators are that the remains and circumstances surrounding the death involves criminality.”

READ MORE: Investigators hope 3D model will help identify remains found in Burnaby last year

Police say their top priority is to identify the remains and speak to the victim’s family.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMissingMissing ManHuman RemainsQuesnelabducted manquesnel homicidequesnel remainsquesnel suspicious deathrcmp major crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.