Human remains found near Quesnel, B.C., RCMP say death appears to involve ‘criminality’

The RCMP’s North District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery of human remains in a rural area of Quesnel, B.C., earlier this week.
Police say the remains were found around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 40 kilometres west of Quesnel near the Nazko Highway.
Officers with the Quesnel detachment and the Prince George police dog section had been following a lead into the disappearance of Louis Korkowski, a local man who had been reported missing and possibly abducted two days prior.
Investigators say “initial indicators are that the remains and circumstances surrounding the death involves criminality.”
Police say their top priority is to identify the remains and speak to the victim’s family.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
