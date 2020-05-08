BDI opens in Winnipeg with classic ‘drive-in’ style ordering system

Weather is colder than normal in Winnipeg — an average of 10 to 15 degrees below usual May temperatures.
The cold weather, however, didn’t stop one staple ice cream shop from finally opening its doors on Friday.
“We’re excited to be open and we’ll see how it goes.”
Bridge Drive-In — BDI — has seasonally opened every spring, but this year new measures had to be implemented to keep physical distancing in mind to continue slowing down the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve eliminated pedestrian traffic. We unfortunately can’t serve pedestrians because we felt it wouldn’t be safe,” Jacob said.
The new rules, don’t seem to be bothering Winnipeggers just eager to get out of the house.
“It does bring a bit of normalcy back to life and there’s no denying that ice-cream makes people happy,” Tara Frykas said as she waited in the car line up.
“I love the outdoors, I have three kids and a wife and we’ve been stuck inside for a long time now,” Curtis Reulinger said. “It’s always nice to get outside and enjoy a nice ice cream cone.”
Customers will have to turn in from Jubilee Avenue, take a slight right onto Riverdale Avenue and enter BDI’s parking lot from the north exit. Pylons are set up to direct the one way traffic flow.
