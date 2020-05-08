Menu

Canada

BDI opens in Winnipeg with classic ‘drive-in’ style ordering system

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 9:40 pm
Miserable May
WATCH: May is the start of many things 'summer-like' in Winnipeg. But the weather lately has been consistently below average. Global's Malika Karim talked to many people eager to get a start on summer, despite the temperature.

Weather is colder than normal in Winnipeg — an average of 10 to 15 degrees below usual May temperatures.

The cold weather, however, didn’t stop one staple ice cream shop from finally opening its doors on Friday.

“We’re about six weeks later than we would normally open, of course because of the [COVID-19] situation,” said Justin Jacob, co-owner of Bridge Drive-In.

“We’re excited to be open and we’ll see how it goes.”

Winnipeg businesses learning on the fly how to operate during a pandemic: week one

Bridge Drive-In — BDI — has seasonally opened every spring, but this year new measures had to be implemented to keep physical distancing in mind to continue slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve eliminated pedestrian traffic. We unfortunately can’t serve pedestrians because we felt it wouldn’t be safe,” Jacob said.

The new rules, don’t seem to be bothering Winnipeggers just eager to get out of the house.

Story continues below advertisement

“It does bring a bit of normalcy back to life and there’s no denying that ice-cream makes people happy,” Tara Frykas said as she waited in the car line up.

“I love the outdoors, I have three kids and a wife and we’ve been stuck inside for a long time now,” Curtis Reulinger said. “It’s always nice to get outside and enjoy a nice ice cream cone.”

Manitoba's unemployment doubles in two months amid COVID-19

Customers will have to turn in from Jubilee Avenue, take a slight right onto Riverdale Avenue and enter BDI’s parking lot from the north exit. Pylons are set up to direct the one way traffic flow.

“As you get to the front we have a menu board there and you’ll talk to one of our staff up there,” Jacob said. “They’ll take your order and you can pay with contactless [payment].”
