Saskatchewan privacy commissioner raises concerns over coronavirus measures

The Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner is raising some potential issues over the provincial government’s measures around COVID-19.

At the end of April, the premier announced restrictions on all non-critical travel to the north, which included checkpoints.

The commissioner said to his knowledge, this is the first time this kind of travel restriction has been put in place in Saskatchewan.

Ronald Kruzeniski’s concern is whether personal information is being asked for and recorded.

“So I think training people at checkpoints saying, ‘You can’t ask this. You shouldn’t ask that. You shouldn’t search in the trunk.’ That’s a whole different type of enforcement matter if you’re doing those things,” he told Global News.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is working with provincial protection and response team members to staff the checkpoints.

In an email to Global News, the agency said their staff has been briefed and no personal information will be collected.

It went on to say to make sure people can cross a checkpoint, all travellers should have proof of where they live, a note from a doctor regarding a medical appointment or identification.

Kruzeniski and the other provincial, territorial and federal privacy commissioners also put out a joint statement on contact-tracing apps.

The apps would allow governments to use data from cell phones to help track whether an infected person might have come into contact with someone else.

The joint statement outlines a few principles governments should consider, like consent, before moving forward with apps.

“Downloading it and then clicking yes on the consent is basically doing it voluntarily and consenting,” Kruzeniski said.

The other principles include legal authority, necessity, proportionality, purpose limitation, de-identification, time limitation, transparency, accountability and safeguards.

Saskatchewan is considering using this technology to track COVID-19 cases.

In a statement to Global News, it said, “The Ministry of Health is establishing processes to review these offers in a coordinated and well-informed manner. The ministry will also ensure that the privacy commissioner will be engaged as required should any application be considered for implementation.”

The ministry added that it’s aware of approaches suggested by Apple and Google, but hasn’t started talks with either company.

Alberta’s government released its app during the first weekend of May.

