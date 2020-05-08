Coronavirus: Calgary business charged with price gouging, Service Alberta says

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has charged a Calgary business with price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Service Alberta news release issued Friday.

Service Alberta said CCA Logistics Ltd. ignored an order to “stop charging exorbitant prices for several consumer products.”

An anonymous tip to the Report a Rip-Off line prompted Service Alberta’s Consumer Investigations Unit to step in.

On April 1, Service Alberta said a CIU investigator went to CCA Logistics Ltd. and found several items “being sold at prices that grossly exceeded their normal selling price,” including:

3M masks – $120 (400 per cent markup)

hand sanitizer – $39 (200 per cent markup)

two-pack of Vitamin C – $30 (100 per cent markup)

hand soap – $10 (300 per cent markup)

Lysol spray – $25 (250 per cent markup)

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On April 15, an interim director ordered the business to stop charging “grossly” excessive prices “for which similar goods were available,” but the store did not comply, according to Service Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said the business owner is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Aug. 19.

CCA Logistics Ltd. in Calgary, Alta., pictured on Friday, May 8, 2020. Tom Reynolds/Global News

‘Unacceptable and reprehensible’

As of May 8, the CIU said it has received 458 complaints about price gouging related to COVID-19 at businesses across Alberta and 351 have been flagged for further investigation.

“We have been very clear that taking advantage of Albertans is unacceptable and reprehensible, especially during a public health emergency,” said Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish in a statement.

“As customers, Albertans should be able to shop with confidence, without needing to worry about businesses engaging in acts of piracy.

“Unnecessarily hiking prices by 200 and 400 per cent is disgusting behaviour that will be punished 100 per cent of the time.” Tweet This

Allegations of price gouging have surfaced among many items, including hand sanitizer, Lysol/Clorox Wipes, toilet paper, masks, disposable gloves, soup, flour, milk, baby formula, shredded cheese and ground beef, according to Service Alberta.

“The CIU reviews each complaint and will initiate an investigation if there is clear evidence of price gouging,” Service Alberta said.

“If found guilty, a company could face fines up to $300,000.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you spot unreasonable prices, call the Report a Rip-Off line at 1-877-427-4088 or file a consumer complaint here.