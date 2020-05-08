Waterloo police seize drugs, guns cash during Kitchener raid

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized a trove of weapons, drugs and cash after searching a Kitchener home on Thursday.
Police say they arrested a 42-year-old man and 34-year-old woman as a home on Kipling Avenue.
They also seized two loaded firearms, five replica firearms, three conductive energy weapons, and ammunition.
In addition, officers found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, Molly, cocaine, heroin and a large quantity of Canadian currency was also seized.
Police say the pair are facing numerous drug and weapons charges.
