Waterloo police seize drugs, guns cash during Kitchener raid

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized a trove of weapons, drugs and cash after searching a Kitchener home on Thursday.

Police say they arrested a 42-year-old man and 34-year-old woman as a home on Kipling Avenue.

They also seized two loaded firearms, five replica firearms, three conductive energy weapons, and ammunition.

In addition, officers found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, Molly, cocaine, heroin and a large quantity of Canadian currency was also seized.

Police say the pair are facing numerous drug and weapons charges.

