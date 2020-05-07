Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 11:34 am
Waterloo Regional Police have charged three in connection with an incident that killed on person in February.
Waterloo Regional Police have charged three in connection with an incident that killed on person in February. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested three people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Kitchener, Ont., in February.

Police say the body of a 40-year-old man was found in the area of Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard late on the morning of Feb. 3.

READ MORE: Police looking for driver of Cadillac CTS after fatal Kitchener hit and run

Police have said the man was likely struck by a vehicle sometime during the overnight hours and that the driver did not stop.

On Feb. 13, police seized a 2009 Cadillac CTS from a home in Waterloo.

Police say they have identified a suspect who they are working to arrest in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Police believe man killed in Kitchener hit-and-run died overnight

Police say they have also arrested three people who have allegedly interfered with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

A 65-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman, all from Waterloo, have been charged with accessory after the fact. The man and the 36-year-old woman are also facing obstruction of justice charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener hit and runWaterloo man arrestedHighland Road West KitchenerHighland Road West Hit and RunIra Needles Boulevard hit and runIra Needles Boulevard KitchenerKitchener hit and run arrestWaterloo woman arrested
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.