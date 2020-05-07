3 charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested three people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Kitchener, Ont., in February.

Police say the body of a 40-year-old man was found in the area of Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard late on the morning of Feb. 3.

Police have said the man was likely struck by a vehicle sometime during the overnight hours and that the driver did not stop.

On Feb. 13, police seized a 2009 Cadillac CTS from a home in Waterloo.

Police say they have identified a suspect who they are working to arrest in connection with the incident.

Police say they have also arrested three people who have allegedly interfered with the investigation.

A 65-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman, all from Waterloo, have been charged with accessory after the fact. The man and the 36-year-old woman are also facing obstruction of justice charges.