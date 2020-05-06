Menu

Crime

London man arrested for trying to steal $100,000 truck from Kitchener dealership

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 10:29 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a London, Ont. man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal a $100,000 used pick-up truck from a Kitchener dealership.

Police say the man used a fake ID in an attempt to purchase the vehicle.

READ MORE: Thieves steal 9 pickup trucks from Fergus, Ont. Ford dealership: OPP

Once the dealership sussed out that something was amiss, they contacted police.

“We were notified by a local car dealership, after they had noticed a suspect had used fraudulent application to purchase a used vehicle that was worth about a $100,000,” Const. Andre Johnston said. “At that point, members of our fraud branch started an investigation.

Police say the man was arrested in Guelph with help from local police.

READ MORE: This is the list of the top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

The man is facing numerous charges including fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, identity theft and possession of government documents.

