London man arrested for trying to steal $100,000 truck from Kitchener dealership

Waterloo Regional Police say a London, Ont. man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to steal a $100,000 used pick-up truck from a Kitchener dealership.

Police say the man used a fake ID in an attempt to purchase the vehicle.

Once the dealership sussed out that something was amiss, they contacted police.

“We were notified by a local car dealership, after they had noticed a suspect had used fraudulent application to purchase a used vehicle that was worth about a $100,000,” Const. Andre Johnston said. “At that point, members of our fraud branch started an investigation.

Police say the man was arrested in Guelph with help from local police.

The man is facing numerous charges including fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, identity theft and possession of government documents.