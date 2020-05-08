Coronavirus: Ontario Tech prof launches mental health studies during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Mental health has been an ongoing issue during this period of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jennifer Laffier with the faculty of education at Ontario Tech University has launched two mental health studies. One of those studies hopes to gather information on whether social media is having a positive or detrimental effect on people’s well-being.

“We know social media can be a double-edged sword so is it providing benefits for them, is it providing risks? And how do we see those benefits and risks?” Laffier said.

Through a second study, the assistant professor and therapist will also be looking at how children are expressing their thoughts and emotions through art.

Additionally, Laffier is using her therapy background to conduct virtual mental health workshops and seminars for parents, kids, students and adults who are looking for ways to cope.

“I want people to realize these are normal responses for a very abnormal event: this pandemic,” she said.

Post-secondary students are among those currently struggling with adapting to a new way of learning.

“Most people are struggling with adjustment-related problems,” Laffier said.

“Any time we’re faced with a big change or a loss, compounded losses, change that happens quickly, we’re forced to adjust.”

The adjustment has been quite jarring for Durham College student Teghan Warr.

“There’s a lot of unknown right now. It was a little bit stressful transitioning to online and having to wait for information.”

Warr, who is studying emergency call centre communications at the college, says she’s concerned classes could continue to be virtual for the fall semester.

“If we don’t go back in September, I’m going to miss that. It is going to be a little bit of an adjustment again from not going back to school, to going back into the classroom, now having to go online.”

As a result of spending more time online, many students are spending more time on social media, something Warr says has given her increased anxiety.

“I’ve sort of myself logged off of my social media just ’cause I see enough of this COVID information on the news and now it’s all over my social media, too.”

Laffier says the best way for students to maintain their mental health during this time is “structure and consistency.”

“Especially for younger students in time of crisis, having as much normalcy as possible.”

Although life may not be completely normal for a while, students like Warr say they are ready to handle anything that comes their way.

You can learn more about Laffier’s workshops and webinars here.