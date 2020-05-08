Police officers involved in 2019 Brantford shooting will not face charges: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Two police officers will not face any charges after a 2019 shooting in Brantford that sent a man to hospital, according to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The SIU’s director closed the investigation on Friday into two Brantford officers who shot a man wielding a knife in a parking lot at the Polish Hall located on Pearl Street in July 2019.

Joseph Martino said he was “unable to reasonably conclude” whether or not the officers in question “acted unreasonably” in resorting to firearms.

“Accordingly, as there is no basis to form reasonable grounds to believe that a criminal offence has been committed by either police officer, no charges will issue and this file is closed,” Martino said in his decision.

The police watchdog says an officer responded to a call about “a man in distress” at a residence on Ava Road around 10:00 a.m. on July 31, 2019.

The officer followed a man to an area around Pearl and St. James streets.

The man then stopped, exited the vehicle and had an interaction with the pursuing officer.

After the officer called for backup, another officer arrived on scene and that’s when the man pulled a knife and began walking towards the officers, according to Martino’s report.

One officer tasered the man with two discharges after instructing him to drop the knife.

Both officers eventually shot the man with firearms when the taser failed to stop him, according to the SIU.

Some uncorroborated testimony from one of the two officers indicated that the man had pulled two knives when approaching, according to the decision.

SIU investigation photos show the parking lot where a 2019 police-involved shooting occurred. Cartridge cases, knives, a taser and a complainant’s personal belongings were found at the scene of the incident.

The man, 48, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Martino said he made his decision in accordance with Section 25(1) – protection of persons acting under authority, and Section 34 – defence of person – Use of threat of force – under Canada’s criminal code.

Nine witnesses, two surgeons, 10 witness officers, police communications and security video were used during the SIU investigation.

