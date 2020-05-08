Coronavirus: Outbreak declared over at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared over at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the hospital, the outbreak in its continuing care program unit has been declared over as of Thursday. It was initially declared on April 18.

The hospital says it worked with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to complete tracing and testing to limit the outbreak to one patient and one staff member.

“Our team quickly identified and contained the spread of COVID-19 on the unit, maintaining the safety of our patients and staff,” said Kelly Isfan, hospital president and CEO.

The hospital says it’s also working with Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services and public health officials to continue COVID-19 assessment and testing in long-term care and retirement homes. The testing offers a “point-in-time” indicator of the novel coronavirus in residents and staff, which can support the team in quickly containing its potential spread.

“While the situation changes daily, we rely on our strong relationships throughout the health-care sector, locally and across Ontario,” said Isfan. “Our team is ready to help where needed and provides exceptional care for our patients.”

The hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre can be reached at 705-328-6217 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Testing is by appointment at the Lindsay Exhibition. Paramedics can provide in-home appointments for those who are unable to get to the exhibition grounds. Anyone showing even mild forms of flu-like symptoms should call the centre.

Hospital services

Ross Memorial says that while many of its elective procedures have been reduced, some care programs — such as its mental health, diabetes and cardiac rehab teams — have moved to online and phone appointments.

Patients who are coming to the hospital are screened over the phone prior to their appointment and participate in additional screening at the hospital entrance. Their care team wears personal protective equipment throughout their appointment.

The hospital says it is also following the province’s framework for reintroducing regular services such as scheduled surgeries.

“Hospitals cannot resume elective procedures and surgeries without regional approval, or while the chief medical officer of health’s directive remains in place,” the hospital said. “Our team is looking forward to resuming services and surgeries that have been postponed.”

Isfan says the hospital’s emergency department has seen a “significant” decrease in visits but urges people to still come for medical emergencies.

“Our team is here for you, and we don’t want you to delay a hospital visit if you need care,” she said.