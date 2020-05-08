Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested for assault of 2 emergency service workers: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 11:15 am
Updated May 8, 2020 6:47 pm
A Peterborough woman is accused of assaulting two emergency service workers.
A Peterborough woman is accused of assaulting two emergency service workers. Noor Ibrahim / Global News

CORRECTION: A previous story stated two paramedics were assaulted. This has been corrected. Peterborough-County City paramedics were not assaulted.

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged after an assault involving emergency service workers on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, emergency services were called to a Peterborough apartment for a woman in need of medical assistance.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with assault involving paramedic at hospital, police say

It’s alleged a woman became “uncooperative” and assaulted two emergency services workers.

Tanya Melissa Hall, 44, of Hunter Street East, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 15, police stated Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Peterborough Paramedics are assisting in flattening the COVID-19 curve
