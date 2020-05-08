Peterborough woman arrested for assault of 2 emergency service workers: police

Send this page to someone via email

CORRECTION: A previous story stated two paramedics were assaulted. This has been corrected. Peterborough-County City paramedics were not assaulted.

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged after an assault involving emergency service workers on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, emergency services were called to a Peterborough apartment for a woman in need of medical assistance.

It’s alleged a woman became “uncooperative” and assaulted two emergency services workers.

Tanya Melissa Hall, 44, of Hunter Street East, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 15, police stated Friday.

