Peterborough woman charged with assault involving paramedic at hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 1:08 pm
A Peterborough woman is charged with assault involving a paramedic on March 1.
A Peterborough woman is charged with assault involving a paramedic on March 1. Global Peterborough file

A Peterborough woman has been charged with assault following an incident involving a paramedic on Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 4:30 p.m. the woman had been transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by Peterborough County-City Paramedics.

Police say the woman was not being co-operative as paramedics attempted to provide medical treatment.

Police say while in a quiet room at the hospital, paramedics tried to communicate the necessity of providing treatment. However, the woman allegedly stood up and punched one paramedic in the face. She also allegedly demanded police be called.

The paramedic received injuries to the face, police said.

The woman left the hospital and police later located her on a nearby street.

Kristina Saunders, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with one count of assault.

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 26.

Saunders was arrested in January for an assault involving a staff member at the hospital on Jan. 22.

