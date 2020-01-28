Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman allegedly assaults hospital staff member: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 1:20 pm
A woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting a staff member at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough woman was charged following an altercation at Peterborough Regional Health Centre last week.

According to Peterborough Police Service, the woman was at the hospital on Jan. 22 when she allegedly assaulted a staff member.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after allegedly spitting on nightclub staff member: police

Kristina Darrelle Saunders, 35, has been arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13, police said.

Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics
