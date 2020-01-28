Peterborough woman allegedly assaults hospital staff member: police

A Peterborough woman was charged following an altercation at Peterborough Regional Health Centre last week.
According to Peterborough Police Service, the woman was at the hospital on Jan. 22 when she allegedly assaulted a staff member.
Kristina Darrelle Saunders, 35, has been arrested and charged with assault.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13, police said.
