Canada

Mount Royal tunnel to close for about 3 years starting next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 8:35 am
The Mount Royal tunnel is set to close next week for about three years.
The Mount Royal tunnel is set to close next week for about three years. Tim Sargeant/Global News

The tunnel that passes under Mount Royal in Montreal will close for about three years starting next Monday.

It will affect tens of thousands of daily users of the commuter train services linking Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche to Montreal.

The closure, which was supposed to happen on Jan. 6 but was repeatedly postponed, is necessary for the construction of Montreal’s future light-rail train system, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

READ MORE: REM work, Mount Royal tunnel closure delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Train users on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines will have to rely on either means of transportation in order to get to and from Montreal.

There are mitigation measures in place to help commuters.

READ MORE: Downtown Montreal company sets up satellite offices in West Island, Laval due to REM construction

The tunnel under Mount Royal was dug during the First World War. As part of the plan, modernization work will also be carried out.

Train users dissatisfied with the impacts of the REM’s work on their commutes sought to launch a class-action lawsuit, but their request was rejected by the Quebec Superior Court in April.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
REMMontreal public transitDeux-MontagnesDeux-Montagnes Train LineREM constructionMascoucheMontreal Light-rail TrainMount Royal tunnelMontreal REM constructionMount Royal tunnel closure
