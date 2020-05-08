Mount Royal tunnel to close for about 3 years starting next week

Send this page to someone via email

The tunnel that passes under Mount Royal in Montreal will close for about three years starting next Monday.

It will affect tens of thousands of daily users of the commuter train services linking Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche to Montreal.

The closure, which was supposed to happen on Jan. 6 but was repeatedly postponed, is necessary for the construction of Montreal’s future light-rail train system, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

Train users on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines will have to rely on either means of transportation in order to get to and from Montreal.

There are mitigation measures in place to help commuters.

The tunnel under Mount Royal was dug during the First World War. As part of the plan, modernization work will also be carried out.

Train users dissatisfied with the impacts of the REM’s work on their commutes sought to launch a class-action lawsuit, but their request was rejected by the Quebec Superior Court in April.