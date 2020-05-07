‘Really Vancouver?’ Thieves steal Vancouver fire chief’s dress uniform, medals

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s fire chief is appealing for the return of some sentimental personal belongings, after thieves broke into his truck on Thursday.

Chief Darrell Reid took to Twitter to say that someone broke into his work vehicle and made off with his dress uniform and several medals.

“[It’s] just stuff & I’m not about medals-but one is special-my Grandma was with me when I got it,” wrote Reid, posting a photo of him and his grandmother.

“In case you see them around-you never know!”

Global News has requested more information from Vancouver police.

Reid’s tweet garnered dozens of supportive replies, some pledging to look out for the items.

Others, including Vancouver Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, expressed outrage someone would target a firefighter during a major public health emergency.

“Really Vancouver? Who steals first responder uniforms during a pandemic?” wrote Kirby-Yung.