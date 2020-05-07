No timeline on reopening Vancouver libraries, community centres, other facilties: mayor

The mayor of Vancouver says there is no clear timeline for reopening city-run facilities such as community centres, public libraries and playgrounds.
Kennedy Stewart said the city is evaluating Wednesday’s provincial government announcement of a phased approach to easing physical-distancing measures beginning in mid-May.
Stewart says the city needs to ensure the safety of the general public and staff before reopening facilities.
The city will also conduct research to gauge public interest in using city-run facilities.
“If we open an indoor public swimming pool and nobody wants to come, that would be a mistake,” he said.
“It doesn’t make economic sense to open up facilities that people aren’t comfortable using yet.”
Stewart says the city would like open outdoor facilities first — some golf courses and VanDusen Garden have already opened — followed by other recreational facilities.
“Indoor facilities are trickier because of the need to social distance and clean,” he said.
Stewart said announcements about the opening of city-run facilities will be made in the coming days.
“It won’t be everything all at once. We’ll be rolling things out one bit at a time.”
The city closed most city-run facilities on March 16 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
