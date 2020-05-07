Coronavirus: Outbreak declared removed from Case Manor long-term care in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of coronavirus has been declared removed from a long-term care facility in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

On Thursday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said following new test results, there were no positive COVID-19 cases in either residents of staff at Case Manor Community Care in the village 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

On April 26, the health unit initially reported there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (six residents and six staff).

However, last Friday, the health unit stated an error by Bio-Test Laboratories in Ottawa produced false positive COVID-19 test results. It prompted the health unit to reject test results from Case Manor and one case at Adelaide Place in Lindsay.

The health unit said the situation at Case Manor “does not meet case definition for an outbreak based on laboratory error.”

“The individuals at Case Manor were all notified immediately and swabbed again, with the new tests sent to a different lab,” the health unit stated. “Those tests have all returned as negative. The individual from Adelaide Place was also retested with that new test result also returning as negative. ”

However, on Thursday, the health unit did report two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

In its daily update issued at 3:15 p.m., the ays there are now 136 cases of COVID-19 in the municipality. Of that total, 104 are considered resolved.

There have been eight hospitalizations and outbreaks remain declared at Ross Memorial Hospital and Caressant Care, both in Lindsay, and Bobcaygeon’s Pinecrest Nursing Home.

There have been 32 deaths in the municipality, 28 of them associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home.

An outbreak remains declared at Maplewood Nursing in Brighton, prompting the lone active case in Northumberland County of the 14 that have been confirmed in the region. There was one hospitalized case and no deaths.

The seven cases in Haliburton are all resolved. One case was hospitalized and there were no deaths.

Overall, of the 157 confirmed cases under the health unit’s jurisdiction, 124 are now resolved — approximately 79 per cent.

The health unit notes its data is approximately 25-hours behind real-time data.

Earlier Thursday, the province reported 399 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 19,121 cases.