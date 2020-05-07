Hamilton has 474 COVID-19 cases, testing complete at half the city’s care homes, says MOH

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported six more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a local total of 474 cases.

Four hundred and sixty-nine are confirmed positive cases of coronavirus with five probable cases, according to public health.

The city reported no new deaths on May 7 — the city has 23 deaths connected to COVID-19 to date.

There is one more new outbreak at Regina Gardens long-term care residence after two staff members came down with COVID-19, according to the city.

On Wednesday, four outbreaks were declared over: at St. Joseph’s Villa retirement residences, Barrett Centre for Crisis Support, and at two hospitals – the West 5th campus of St. Joseph’s and St. Peter’s Hospital.

The city is reporting nine current outbreaks in total with four at long-term care homes (Heritage Green, Wentworth Lodge, Regina Gardens and Dundurn Place Care Centre), and one retirement residence (St. Elizabeth’s Villa).

Also on the list are two areas of the St. Joseph’s Charlton campus, Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre, and I.H. Mission Services.

The city’s medical officer of health says testing of all residents and staff in Hamilton’s long term care homes should be completed by next week.

On Thursday morning, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson told Global News that 56 per cent of those tests have been completed, ahead of a target of 50 per cent set by the province for Friday.

She describes it as a “huge endeavour,” noting that almost 4,000 Hamilton residents live in long-term care facilities.

“We have at least that many staff as well to care for them, the nurses, personal service workers, the people who work doing the cooking, the laundry, all of the cleaning that that goes on,” Richardson said. “So to do all of that testing is huge.”

Public health are now testing all asymptomatic individuals at care homes, and anyone they come in contact with should there be a positive test.

Richardson says staff taking care of essential service workers’ children are set to be tested on the weekend.

Hamilton hospitals have 25 patients in care units — 16 at Hamilton Health Sciences and nine at St. Joseph’s hospitals.

The health unit reports that 314 of the city’s 474 cases — or 65 per cent — of COVID-19 have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 542, with more than half of their total cases — 371 — resolved, according to public health.

The region says there have been no new deaths since Thursday morning. There are 53 deceased, with 44 tied to care homes or a retirement facility.

Niagara reported no new COVID-19 outbreaks as of May 7. The region still has six outbreaks at two hospitals (Greater Niagara General and St. Catharines General), two long-term care homes (Royal Rose Place and Henley House in St. Catharines) and two retirement homes (Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and Seasons in Welland).

Haldimand-Norfolk no new cases of coronavirus

For the seventh day in a row, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new cases of COVID-19. The region has 196 total lab-confirmed cases as of Thursday.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30.

HNHU says 58 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, Norfolk’s mayor weighed in on a cottager ban issued by the area’s medical officer.

Kristal Chopp told Global News she was concerned over an influx of visitors to the County and appealed for help from the province amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The problem is, in Haldimand and Norfolk we don’t just have cottagers. We have cottagers, we have boaters, we have thousands of migrant farmworkers, and we have thousands of day-trippers,” said Chopp.

On April 23, Haldimand-Norfolk’s medical officer Dr. Shanker Nesathurai signed an order forbidding residents with a second home in either county from occupying their recreational property. Letters with the order were mailed out to owners on May 1.

Halton Region has 568 novel coronavirus cases, one more death

Halton Region reported six more cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, for 506 positive cases and 62 probable ones.

Public health says 420 cases have now been resolved. There were no new deaths reported on Thursday.

The region has 23 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 connected to residents or patients of an institutional outbreak.

The region has three outbreaks: at one retirement home (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington) and two long-term care homes in Oakville (Post Inn Village and Waterford LTC).

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports 99 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The region has 99 confirmed cases.

The county has three outbreaks at Briarwood Gardens retirement home, Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre.

The region has three deaths and 80 resolved cases.

