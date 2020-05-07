Menu

Okanagan weather: Wonderful warmth returning for Mother’s Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 2:01 pm
Temperatures will return to the 20s for Mother's Day weekend.
Temperatures will return to the 20s for Mother's Day weekend.

After a cool and wet Wednesday with heavy rain at times in the Okanagan, sunshine returned to the region on Thursday.

As it does, temperatures will spring into the upper teens in the afternoon as a northerly breeze kicks in.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will finish the first week of May on Friday, as the mercury soars into the low 20s during the day.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around on Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud for Mother’s Day on Sunday as the upper ridge gradually begins to break down.

Wonderful warmth arrives in the Okanagan Mother’s Day weekend.
Wonderful warmth arrives in the Okanagan Mother's Day weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-20s on Saturday and will stay in the low 20s for Mom’s big day on Sunday.

A few more clouds will filter in next week as daytime highs hover around the 20-degree mark.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

