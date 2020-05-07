Stay away from fast-moving rivers and creeks: Kootenay Boundary regional district alert

Send this page to someone via email

A regional district in B.C.’s Southern Interior is warning residents to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and creeks.

Since late March, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has been issuing information bulletins on area snowpack levels and updates on rising rivers and creeks.

On Thursday afternoon, the regional district issued yet another update and a warning, stating the B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the regional district and the forecast centre, river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, with pockets of rainfall possible through the evening of May 6 in the mountains above the West Kettle, Kettle and Granby Rivers.

The RDKB added that smaller streams and tributaries are running very high as a result of up to 30 millimetres of rain that fell across the Boundary region on Thursday.

“The warning applies to tributaries and to the West Kettle, Kettle and Granby rivers,” said the regional district.

“Erosion not visible above the water may cause banks to suddenly and unexpectedly collapse and debris to accumulate or dislodge at any time.”

The regional district noted that this year’s streamflow is likely in the two-year to five-year range, which means an average to slightly above average flow compared to a typical freshet season.

It added that there may be a period of higher flows expected over the weekend and into next week.

“Major flooding is still not expected in the forecast period, but property owners with low-lying land should be taking care to have animals or vulnerable goods out of the low flood plain in case rivers rise further in the coming week,” said the regional district.

“Property owners who see flooding in low-lying areas most years, or who typically have issues with spring groundwater are asked to remain vigilant. River levels are predicted to rise again with the arrival of warmer temperatures this weekend.”

The RDKB, which serves more than 31,000 residents, says it has stockpiled 250,000 sandbags and that its operations and logistics teams are poised to launch central sand pickup sites if river forecasts dictate a need.

For more information about the RDKB and flooding, click here.

For more information about the B.C. River Forecast Centre, click here.