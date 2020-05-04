Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Contractor, transportation ministry responding to flooding in Faulder, B.C. area

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 10:36 pm
Updated May 4, 2020 10:38 pm
The Kettle Valley Rail Trail is closed near Faulder because of flooding. .
The Kettle Valley Rail Trail is closed near Faulder because of flooding. .

Some land in the Faulder, B.C., area is already seeing spring flooding this year.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says its working with the contractor AIM Roads and B.C.’s transportation ministry to respond to the flooding.

READ MORE: ‘I need answers’: Mother of Highway 97 crash victim urges witnesses to come forward

The KVR trail is currently closed from Dean’s Road to Crump Station.

Jim Douglas / Global News

The regional district said anyone who needs sandbags can get them by the mailboxes near Kettle Place in Faulder.

Story continues below advertisement
Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan
Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FloodingFloodokanagan floodingSpring Floodingkvr trailFaulderflooded trailsKVR trail closedOkanagan spring flooding
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.