Contractor, transportation ministry responding to flooding in Faulder, B.C. area

Some land in the Faulder, B.C., area is already seeing spring flooding this year.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says its working with the contractor AIM Roads and B.C.’s transportation ministry to respond to the flooding.
The KVR trail is currently closed from Dean’s Road to Crump Station.
The regional district said anyone who needs sandbags can get them by the mailboxes near Kettle Place in Faulder.
Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS