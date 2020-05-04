Contractor, transportation ministry responding to flooding in Faulder, B.C. area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some land in the Faulder, B.C., area is already seeing spring flooding this year.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says its working with the contractor AIM Roads and B.C.’s transportation ministry to respond to the flooding.

The KVR trail is currently closed from Dean’s Road to Crump Station.

Jim Douglas / Global News

The regional district said anyone who needs sandbags can get them by the mailboxes near Kettle Place in Faulder.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan