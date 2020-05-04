Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Learner driver, thrown from truck down embankment, rescued near Vernon, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 2:36 pm
The teen was thrown down a steep embankment after his pick-up truck left the roadway. .
The teen was thrown down a steep embankment after his pick-up truck left the roadway. . Vernon search and rescue file photo

A 16-year-old “L” driver is lucky to have escaped without major injuries after he was ejected from an unlicensed pickup truck in the North Okanagan and flung down a steep embankment.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle after he lost control on Bouleau Lake Forest Service Road in North Westside near Vernon last Thursday evening, RCMP said.

READ MORE: The story behind the name of Vernon’s new search-and-rescue boat

The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt, landed and got stuck about 60 feet down the slope.

One person airlifted from site of avalanche on SilverStar Mountain
One person airlifted from site of avalanche on SilverStar Mountain

Trevor Honigman, manager with Vernon Search and Rescue, said a 12-member rope rescue team jumped into action.

“They take specialized training for high angle and technical rescues, getting a subject from a place like that back up to the point of safety,” he told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Okanagan couple rescued from ‘brutal’ Sunday night snowstorm

The driver, who had a Class 7 learner’s licence, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The boy was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving contrary to restrictions, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Search and Rescuevernon rcmpvernon search and rescuerope rescueNorth Westside accidentNorth Westside motor vehicle accidentsearch and rescue operation
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.