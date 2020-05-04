Melanoma Monday: Kelowna physician warns of deadly skin cancer

Send this page to someone via email

May is skin cancer awareness month and one Kelowna physician is taking the opportunity to warn people about of the dangers of Melanoma.

“Hey James, how are you doing?” asks Dr. Ben Wiese of the Kelowna Skin Cancer Clinic.

“Come in have a seat,” Wiese motions to his patient James Wren.

It’s Melanoma Monday and Wren is being checked over for any possible skin cancer on his face.

Wren sits down in the exam room and points to a spot high on his left cheek.

“I’ve got one small spot here,” Wren advises Dr. Wiese.

Wren is here to have the spot removed with liquid nitrogen.

“It just burns it off and new skin will of course come into play,” Wren said.

In order to get a better look at the spot Dr. Wiese asked Wren to remove his sunglasses.

That’s when the toll of skin cancer on James Wren becomes a little more clear.

Wren has no left eye.

” I lost my eye to cancer five years ago,” Wren admitted.

“I’m unfortunate in that it has metastasized for me in the past,” Wren added.

It’s taken numerous surgeries to correct the situation but only one thing to cause it.

“Over exposure to the sun has put me in this situation,” Wren said.

A situation that according to Dr. Wiese can be quite deadly.

“Every hour one person dies from melanoma,” Wiese said.

Despite the death toll there is some good news.

“That can be prevented ” Wiese said.

Melanoma is defined as an abnormal growth of the skin.

“Typically due to UV exposure,” Wiese said.

Dr. Wiese is taking advantage of National Melanoma Awareness Day in order to educate people about the risks of the most serious type of skin cancer.

“Just be mindful of your skin, just really protect your skin as much as possible,” Wiese advised.

And that means more than just slapping on sunscreen according to the primary skin care cancer physician.

“Doing your best to be in the shade, look at the UV exposure ratings everyday, especially in the Okanagan,” Wiese said.

Wiese says in terms of UV ratings, it is important that everyone know their own risk because it various from person to person but anything over a 5 is not good.

Staying out of the sun is a message that Wren hopes everyone heeds before it is too late.