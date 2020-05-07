Mill Creek bursts banks, floods residential neighbourhood in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Mill Creek in Kelowna, B.C., spilled its banks overnight, sending water cascading into residential neighbourhoods.

Sandra Follick, deputy fire chief working with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, said significant rainfall combined with debris led to the high water.

“The rain event started it, and there was a couple of areas where debris backed up on some of the bridges that caused some flooding that wouldn’t normally have happened,” she said.

Photographs from the scene show floodwaters blanketing the roadway on Marshall Street, and the Shaughnessy apartment building on Sutherland Avenue was also impacted.

The property manager for this building on Sutherland says the water level inside was higher than in 2017. #Kelowna #Millcreek #flooding pic.twitter.com/BQexlB4gyG — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 7, 2020

“There are houses and apartments that have been impacted in different ways, and public works is still on scene assessing, along with FortisBC crews and other emergency personnel,” she said.

Follick added that she does not anticipate that evacuation alerts or orders will be issued.

“There will be no orders or alerts issued. It’s manageable by the public works side, the water is receding in the creeks, and they’ve cleared up a lot of the debris and they are just in the process of clearing the water out from the roadways and assisting residences as required,” she said.

While no flood warnings or advisories have been issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre for Mill Creek, a high streamflow advisory is in effect for the North Okanagan, including tributaries around Vernon, Lumby and Winfield, as well as the Salmon River near Salmon Arm.

Neighbours describe getting a phone call around 5 a.m. They had to wake up other neighbours and move cars quickly #Kelowna #flooding #MillCreek pic.twitter.com/05RRff1USI — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 7, 2020

TJ Kyle, the tenant of this ground-floor apartment, describes frantically throwing his things out of the window this morning onto the lawn after a neighbour warned him his place would flood. He has a young baby and says he doesn’t have insurance. #Kelowna #Millcreek #flooding pic.twitter.com/6oQfKUhfP4 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 7, 2020

The Village of Lumby has issued an evacuation alert for residents living along Duteau, Bessette and Harris creeks due to water “rising rapidly.”

The Boundary region, including the Kettle River, West Kettle River, Grandy River and tributaries have also been flagged for high water as snowmelt runoff contributes to rising flows.

The forecast centre says five to 15 millimetres of rain have fallen over the region in the past 24 hours.

More to come.