Driver charged after car goes airborne, crashes 50 metres from road: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 64-year-old man has been charged following a crash near Goldie Mill Park that saw a car go airborne and end up 50 metres from the road.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cardigan Street and London Road on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police said their investigation shows that the vehicle was eastbound on London and blew past a stop sign before it struck a grass berm near the Goldie Mill parking lot.

The Toyota Corolla then vaulted the berm and flew an estimated 15 metres in the air through the parking lot before coming to rest just over 50 metres from Cardigan Street, according to police.

The driver was not injured but was charged with careless driving.

It was one of two serious crashes police responded to on Wednesday after another driver tore through a construction site in downtown Guelph.

A 58-year-old man was airlifted by ORNGE Air ambulance in that incident.