Cyclist charged following crash with unmarked Hamilton police vehicle

Police in Hamilton, Ont., say a crash between an unmarked police truck and a bicycle tied up a portion of Main Street West at Locke Street on Wednesday morning.
Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News that the cyclist is facing charges after allegedly travelling the wrong way on Locke Street South.
“The cyclist was thrown from the bike and transported to hospital with minor injuries and released yesterday,” Edward said.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. and closed off traffic on Main Street West between Locke Street and Pearl Street South for several hours, according to police.
The vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, sustained significant damage from the impact, according to police.
The driver of the truck has been cleared, and an investigation has been concluded by police.
